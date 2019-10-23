Anyone scanning social media or catching one of the late night Friday night football shows would have not given much thought to Ferriday 50, Vidalia 6.
I actually predicted Ferriday 50, Vidalia 0 prior to the contest.
But that score is not an indication of how competitive this game was at Melz Field.
After Ferriday’s Chavo Thomas Jr. raced down the sideline and snagged the opening kickoff just before it went out of bounds at the Viking 31-yard line, Trojan quarterback Kobe Dillon threw a strike down the middle to Byron Milligan for the score and Ferriday led 8-0 with 11:56 remaining in the game.
Oh, this may be worse than I thought.
But Vidalia’s defense stepped up and the Trojans led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.
After Ferriday made it 16-0 early in the second quarter, Vidalia’s Devin Green had the kickoff sail over his head. He tried to corral it at the Viking 2-yard line, but bobbled it. Green then put his feet in the end zone and laid down on the ball. It was actually a little comical to see Green stretch that 5-foot-4 frame out to the max. Green was attempting to do some quick thinking to make the best of a bad situation. Unfortunately for the Vikings, the ball was downed at the 2-yard line.
Give Devin credit for effort, but the ensuing snap was bobbled and Ferriday recorded a safety.
Vidalia coach Rob Faircloth needs to write a book on special teams mistakes in one year. He’s seen it all.
But Devin Green made up for it on the offensive side. Green has the most explosive first steps of anyone in the area.
And he gets hammered time and time again, but gets right back up. Green runs the ball as if he’s 6-foot-4. He finished with 128 yards on 21 carries on the night. And those were hard-earned yards.
Vidalia stopped Ferriday on the Viking 21-yard line as time ran out in the first half.
I watched a seething Ferriday coach Stanley Smith head to the lockerrroom
Ferriday’s vaunted offense had 84 using yards in the first half against Vidalia.
I asked one of the Ferriday assistant coaches if the paint was peeling when he came back on the field after halftime.
His look was all the answer I needed.
Ferriday players took heed, scoring on its first offensive play of the third quarter.
But instead of tucking tail, Vidalia answered with their only score as Christian Wright passed 25 yards to Sena’J Hayes to make the score 26-6.
Ferriday finally wore Vidalia down, but the Vikings continued giving a solid effort. We’ve talked enough about all the struggles and setbacks this Viking team has faced all season long.
But the effort Friday was of a team that has not circled the wagons, has not quit on each other, and has not gotten ready for basketball season.
Winning two of three of their final games is a very realistic possibility for Vidalia.
What happens after that will have to play out in the power rankings.
For Ferriday, it was not one of the Trojans’ best efforts. But it was nowhere near the shocker of two years ago when Vidalia pulled off the upset of the year in the state.
Kobe Dillon will be the first one to tell you it was not one of his better games, missing on some passes.
Dillon still passed for 246 yards, but the ones that weren’t catchable will be the ones he remembers.
But that’s what makes him a true leader.
Kobe can dwell on bad games (well, bad for him, certainly not for most high school quarterbacks), but Ferriday fans also know mediocre games for Dillon are far and in-between.
Kobe is a big reason the Trojans have a real shot at the Superdome.
I’ve told people this team is as good and maybe better than the last two Trojans teams. And a big reason for that is Kobe, who injured his ankle against Alexandria Senior High in the opener last year and was hindered throughout the season.
Also, Class 2A does not seem to be as top-heavy as it has been the last two years. Sure, there are the same good teams. But they don’t look as invincible this season.
Ferriday deserves its No. 1 ranking in Class 2A.
And the Trojans are going to get everyone’s best effort.
Just look at Friday night.
