After another thrilling week of high school football — including an instant classic between Sterlington and Union — it’s time to look ahead at what could very well be a night of separation in district play.
Ruston and Ouachita will have to go through one another to make some noise in District 2-5A, Wossman has a real possibility of winning District 2-3A and Ouachita Christian and Oak Grove will see which team is the top dog in District 2-1A. Storylines aren’t lacking this time of the year…
Wildcats’ explosiveness vs. Sterlington’s grind
Well, Union and Sterlington did not disappoint. And after watching Wossman push Edna Karr to the brink, it’s hard to think Sterlington and Wossman wouldn’t put on another classic.
Heck, these two have a history in that department already. Sterlington beat Wossman, 43-34, last season in a game both coaches called one of the best games of the year.
Now you have another matchup between contrasting offensive styles. While Wossman can run it with Jesse Booker and Sterlington can certainly throw it with ULM commit Hayes Crockett, Wossman’s big plays in the passing game and Sterlington’s physical run game might look something like this past weekend’s LSU/Florida game. Wossman can score fast, and Sterlington can grind out hard-fought yards on long methodical drives. Which style wins Friday?
Another thriller on deck?
Former Ruston quarterback Eric Outley’s last minute drive in 2018 and a last-minute field goal in 2017 are the two latest chapters of what’s become the most entertaining game in Ouachita Parish the last few years. I mean, at this point, Ouachita head coach Jeff Fitzgerald has to be asking himself, “what’s next in this Ruston rivalry?”
Ouachita has lost to Ruston the last three seasons by a combined 12 points, so when these two square off, you can expect drama.
This game has interesting subplots too.
One of them is Ouachita’s three-game win streak, where the Lions have looked like one of the most improved teams in the state. Meanwhile,
Ruston has outscored its last two opponents, 112-18.
Two strong 5A teams are in for quite the showdown Friday night.
Statement time for Neville?
Neville got a timely matchup against a struggling Franklin Parish squad after suffering back-to-back lopsided losses. A 41-0 victory against the Patriots won’t heal the roster but it can certainly aid hurt feelings. Now the Tigers are right back in a familiar seat — involved in a premier game against a dangerous opponent.
Neville head coach McCarty was really impressed with Minden’s defense coming into this game and looked forward to the challenge of going on the road again.
Iken Tankchell played last Friday but had to come out with a shoulder and knee injury. He had a partial tear with ACL against Ouachita. He can play with a brace, but McCarty wasn’t sure what his availability would be for this matchup. Star linebacker Javon Carter didn’t play last week and is week to week.
The Tigers still need to get healthier, but don’t be surprised to see Neville put it on a 5-1 squad this Friday night.
Top Dog in District 2-1A
With Kentwood no longer in Class 1A, the path for a state title opened up for Oak Grove. Many expected the Tigers to take one step forward and become the unanimous favorite to win the state title. And so far with a 4-2 record, the Tigers are well on their way, even though injuries have taken a toll the past few weeks.
But what if I told you the Tigers could win state without winning their own district? The reason for that is a well-balanced and healthy Ouachita Christian football team. The Eagles are 5-1 with three district wins by a 42-point average margin of victory. The word “dominant” doesn’t even begin to describe OCS’ last three weeks.
Can OCS avenge last year’s 64-35 loss and plant its flag atop District 2-1A?
What tier is St. Fred in?
The Warriors defense has come on strong the last few weeks, limiting Oak Grove and Sicily Island to a combined 21 points. The Warriors have allowed less than seven points per contest in their last four contests.
Now with a district showdown against Cedar Creek, Warrior fans will learn where exactly St. Frederick is on the District 2-1A hierarchy. Should the Warriors be with Oak Grove and OCS in the first tier? Or will Cedar Creek bounce back from last week’s 42-6 loss against OCS and prove that St. Frederick is a step below?
If you’re buying local high school football stock, buy this Warriors defensive line. It just might make another statement Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.