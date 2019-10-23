Sicily Island dropped its fifth straight contest as the Tigers fell to Delhi 6-0 Friday in Delhi.
The Tigers were held to 83 yards in total offense.
Zavier Ramirez led Sicily Island with seven tackles, followed by Gage Cross, Montrell Jackson and Xavier Bates with six each.
Jackson also had an interception.
Sicily Island, 2-5 and ranked No. 18, plays at Cedar Creek in Ruston Friday.
