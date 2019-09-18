Sicily Island improved to 2-0 with a hard-fought 24-19 win over LaSalle Friday in Sicily Island.
“The biggest factor was the heat,” said Tiger head coach Donald Money. “They had the ball on the 12-yard line and ran eight plays with 56 seconds remaining in the game, but we held them out. The kids were tired, but they made quite a stand there at the end.
The Tigers finished with 335 yards in total offense —228 yards rushing and 107 yards passing.
Landre James finished with 132 yards on three carries, while returning a kick 75 yards for a score.
The Tigers’ first score ame on a 56-yard pass from Austin Polk to Keon T. Dunbar.
Ricky Tolliver returned an interception 52 yards door a score to put the Tigers up 18-6.
In the second half, James scored on a 52-yard run.
Defensively, Jimmy Parker had 16 tackles and recovered a fumble for Sicily Island.
Tolliver had 12 tackles and a sack to go along with his interception.
Sicily Island hosts Ferriday Friday.
The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the Class A power rankings, Ferriday is No. 1 in 2A.
