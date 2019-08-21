Sicily Island’s football team made history last year, winning its first home playoff game since 1992.
Tiger head football coach Donald Money is hoping for another historic season this year.
“I think we can be good again,” Money said. “We just have to have there and pulling in the right direction.”
Sicily Island won its first playoff game since 1991 as the Tigers, seeded No. 15, defeated No. 18 Varnado 28-12 in Sicily Island in a Class A first round contest.
The Tigers lost to No. 2 Haynesville in the second round.
The first home playoff game for Sicily Island was the first postseason win since 1992, when the Tigers lost to Crowville in a first round contest.
In 1991, Sicily Island advanced to the Class 1A semifinals.
Money has big shoes to fill in quarterback Tyreke Tolliver.
“Right now we’re looking at three guys,” Money said. “I hate to move Keonte Dunbar from wide receiver, but that’s one option. We also have Montrell Jackson and a ninth-grader, Austin Polk.”
Returning in the backfield are Xavier Bates, Landrae James, Javeline Robinson, Maurice Humphries, Claven Dunbar and Jimmy Parker.
Money is excited about what he has returning on his offensive line.
“That’s a strong point for us,” he said.
Returners include Gage Cross, Avery Brazille, Blake Winningham at center, Ricky Tolliver Jr and Jaterrian Green.
The defense is led by linebacker Montrell Jackson. Other top defenders are Jamanta Jordan, Janavia Tolliver, Keonte Dunbar, James, Humphries and Robinson.
The Tigers finished 6-6 last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.