Sicily Island picked up its first win over Vidalia since re-starting its football program in 2015, defeating the Vikings 26-14 Friday at J. R. Peace Stadium in Sicily Island.
Sicily Island had dropped its football program in 2001.
"Our guys came out with their hair on fire," said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. "It was a great win for us."
The Tigers' last win over Vidalia came in 1991 as Sicily Island blanked Vidalia 6-0.
"We had a bad week of practice and nothing good happened Friday night," said Vidalia coach Rob Faircloth. "Nobody did their job."
Sicily Island is coming off a year where it won its first playoff game since 1991 as the Tigers, seeded No. 15, defeated No. 18 Varnado 28-12 in Sicily Island in a Class A first round contest.
The Tigers lost to No. 2 Haynesville in the second round.
The Tigers dominated early Friday night, going 78 yards on its first drive as Landrae James scored on a 6-yard run with 6:57 remaining to give Sicily Island a 6-0 lead.
Vidalia went three-and-out on its first possession, and finished the first quarter with only three offensive plays and no total yards.
The Tigers had a 32-yard TD pass from Keon T. Dunbar to Damon Price Jr., called back by a penalty after Dunbar scrambled to his right and found Price down the sideline.
Following a Viking punt, Sicily Island went 37 yards in five plays with Dunbar scoring from seven yards out. James ran in the conversion for a 14-0 Tiger lead.
Vidalia quarterback Cam'ron Randall hurt his handle midway through the second quarter and Brett Walsworth came in at quarterback.
It was the first time Walsworth played varsity quarterback.
"I thought Brett did a good enough," Faircloth said. "He has a lot of potential."
The Vikings lost Cam Milligan when he was hit and had the wind knocked out of him on the hot and humid night, having to be taken by stretcher to the ambulance.
"We were down to our third string linebacker," Faircloth said. "But give credit to Sicily Island. They took it to us."
Sicily Island took a 20-0 lead into halftime as Dunbar passed 36 yards to Devean Kerry with 3:41 remaining in the second quarter.
Vidalia got on the board late in the third quarter as Walsworth passed 16 yards to Zack Smith. Walsworth and Smith connected on the conversion to bring the Vikings to within 20-8.
James then returned the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a score to put the Tigers back up 26-8.
"That was huge," Money said. "Landrieu is quick and fast and sees the field well."
The final score of the game came with 10:50 remaining in the game on an 8-yard run by Devin Green.
Sicily Island's John Polk intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards to the Viking 5-yard line with 6:12 remaining, but the Vikings defense held.
Sicily Island finished with 298 rushing yards and 82 passing.
James led the Tigers with 88 yards on four carries. Javelyn Robinson carried the ball 12 times for 71 yards.
Maurice Humphries Jr., led the Sicily Island defense ith 15 tackles, while Zavier Ramirez totaled 13 and a sack.
Vidalia finished with 150 yards in total offense.
Vidalia visits Block while Sicily Island hosts LaSalle.
