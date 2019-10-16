Special teams were anything but special Friday night for Vidalia as the Vikings lost a heart-wrenching 13-12 District 2-2A game to General Trass of Lake Providence in Vidalia.
The Vikings fell to 1-5 with the loss.
Vidalia had a punt blocked inside its own 5-yard line, allowed General Grass punter DeMontrell Quinn to run for a first down when he was punting from 7-yard line but avoided a big Viking rush to run to the Panther 18, and muffed two short Lake Providence punts that gave the Panthers the ball back.
Lake Providence intercepted a Viking pass on Vidalia’s first possession at its own 42.
But the Viking defense, which played solid most of the night, gave Vidalia possession at its 39 after a General Trass punt.
Devin Green carried the ball six of seven times, going eight yards on his final carry to put the Vikings up 6-0 with 4:57 remaining in the first quarter. The conversion failed.
Vidalia’s Christian Wright intercepted a Panther pass on Vidalia’s next possession.
Vidalia was forced to punt and the Panthers marched down to the Viking 6-yard line where a fumble was recovered by Vidalia’s Calvin Johnson.
The Vikings were forced to punt from there own 9-yard line where the Panthers blocked the punt and three plays later General Trass quarterback Wynette Williams went in from one yard out. The Vikings foiled the 2-point conversion leaving the score at 6-6 with 7:22 remaining in the first half.
Vidalia moved back down the field, but a 20-yard touchdown run by Cam’ron Randall was called back for holding.
The Vikings turned the ball over on a fumble at the Panther 4-yard line.
Following the first down run on the attempted run, Lake Providence moved down to the Viking 8-yard line, but time ran out in the first half.
Lake Providence scored on its first possession of the second half as Williams passes 60 yards to Jalrrion Newsom for the score.
The Vikings had a high snap on a punt that Randall was able to get off before being roughed to give the Vikings first down at their own 30.
Vidalia was stopped, but recovered a fumbled punt by General Trass at the Panther 38-yard line.
Green scored from 21 yards out, but a holding penalty negated that score.
The Vikings moved back down the field and Green scored from four yards out.
Wright was stopped just short of the goal line on the conversion on a quarterback keeper with 2:59 remaining in the third quarter.
A short Lake Providence punt to the Viking 31-yard line was touched by a Viking and recovered by the Panthers.
The Panthers moved the ball, but penalties brought a fourth down at their own 45.
A shanked punt that went 13 yards was touched by the Vikings and Lake Providence recovered with just under two minutes resining.
General Trass was able to run out the clock from there.
Green finished with 122 yards on 20 carries, while Randall had 60 yards on seven carries.
