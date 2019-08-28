Delta Charter senior Kavarius Whitehead looked in mid-season form as the Storm quarterback passed for two touchdowns and ran for another while intercepting a pass in Delta Charter’s 20-0 win over Block in a scrimmage Thursday in Ferriday.
The scrimmage consisted of two 10-minute quarters.
“‘Smurf’ (Whitehead) is a playmaker,” Wheeler said. “He makes my job easy. We can have a broken play and he can make something out of nothing. He’s an amazing athlete.”
Whitehead intercepted a pass early in the scrimmage and then connected with Kenzeric Hollins on a 24-yard TD pass play. Whitehead ran in the conversion.
Whitehead passed 32 yards to Hollins to the 23-yard line where Whitehead ran around right end for the Storm’s second score. The conversion kick failed.
Whitehead and Hollins connected on a 20-yard TD pass play for the final score of the scrimmage.
Both teams ran eight plays from the opponents’ 10-yard line to end the scrimmage.
Block scored on 10-yard run by Chad Green.
Joseph Curry passed to Jaden Jones for a 12-yard TD play.
Curry scored on a 3-yard run.
The Storm scored four times from the 10.
Whitehead passed to Hollins and also found Ny’Kel Brooks, Payten Roberts scored on a 10-yard run and Whitehead passed to Tre Griffin for a 1-yard TD pass play.
Brooks played only basketball last year.
“I asked him to come out in the spring and give me a week,” Wheeler said. “He fell in love with it. And he is very physical.”
Wheeler said he saw good, bad and ugly in the scrimmage.
“I’m proud of our kids,” he said. “One of the best things is that we didn’t have any dumb penalties. I was real proud of the defense. They were swarming. Block got off some decent plays, but we were able to recover. Chandler (Harrison) did a good job at linebacker. He’s as tough as a leather boot. All the guys did great jobs. We had several playing their first varsity game.”
Block coach Benny Vault, whose team went winless last year, said his squad is head and shoulders above where it was last year.
“We had a lot of first-time players,” Vault said. “After we got the nervousness out I thought we played decent. We’ve got something to build on now.”
Delta Charter will travel to Bastrop Friday to play Beekman Charter in a jamboree, while Block will play Sicily Island Saturday in the Vidalia High Jamboree.
