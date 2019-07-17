The Vidalia Dixie Majors All-Stars advanced to the championship game of the state tournament in Sterlington, falling to Jefferson Parish Recreation Department 4-1 Monday in the title game.
Vidalia defeated Winnsboro in its first game before losing to Jefferson Parish 3-2 in its second game.
Vidalia advanced to the finals by defeating Winnsboro.
Hurricane Barry forced the Louisiana Dixie Debs State Tournament in Alexandria to postpone its tournament for a week.
Play began today (Wednesday) at Johnny Down Complex.
Ferriday's Gators Dixie Debs began play against defending state champion Alexandria Wednesday.
The winner of the Ferriday-Alexandria plays the Winnsboro-Madisonville winner, while the two losers meet Thursday.
Other teams are Bastrop and Ward 10.
The Gators won the state championship in 2016 and 2017.
Last year, Ferriday finished fourth in the Dixie Debs World Series, falling to eventual World Series champion Alexandria.
That tournament was played in Alexandria.
The Vidalia Senior League Little League All-Stars are hosting the Southwestern Regional Tournament at Louisiana College in Pineville beginning Saturday.
Vidalia received an automatic bye as the host. Eastbank defeated Lake Charles 15-0 and 15-3 in Vidalia this past weekend in the state tournament to advance to the regionals.
Vidalia faces New Mexico Saturday at 4 p.m. Colorado meets Mississippi at 6 p.m. Lake Charles battles Texas East at 8 p.m.
