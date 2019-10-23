Defending MAIS 8-man champion Tallulah Academy scored two touchdowns in the first and fourth quarters on its way to a 28-21 win over Tensas Academy Thursday in Tallulah.
The contest started almost two hours late after officials for the game did not arrive until 8:45 p.m.
“No one said anything to us,” Coats said. “We went out and warmed up, and then we found out and just sat around before we went back out and warmed up again.”
Each quarter was cut to 10 minutes.
The loss was the first of the season for the Chiefs.
“We had our chances, we just couldn’t block them up front,” Coats said. “We couldn’t get the edge. Chris (Harris) was only able to have one long run.”
Tensas’ Cade Mcmcaon suffered a heirline fracture in the contest.
“We had to shuffle some people around,” Coats said. “But it’s like I told the kids, we had to play next week win or lose. They played hard, even if they didn’t play very well. I did everything we asked them to do, and that’s all I can ask.”
Tensas hosts Prairie View Friday.
