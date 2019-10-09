Tensas Academy celebrated Homecoming in grand style, disposing of Riverdale Academy of Coushatta 66-32 to remain unbeaten.
Chris Davis scored seven touchdowns, intercepted a pass and accounted for 480 yards.
“We played well,” said Tensas head coach Joe Coats. “The guys came out focused considering it was Homecoming.”
Tensas hosts Wilkinson County Christian Academy Friday.
“They have a good football team,” Coats said. “They are very balanced on offense and are one of the better defensive teams we have played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.