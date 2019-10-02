Tensas Academy used an onside kick and 92-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown to rally past Claiborne Academy 46-38 in Haynesville Friday.
Tensas, 5-0, trailed 32-12 at halftime.
Chris Davis returned a fumble 92 yards for Tensas.
"We could not have gotten off to a worse start," said Tensas Academy coach Joe Coats. "We were on the verge of surrender. But our cheerleader and fans were sitting right on top of us and would not let us. I give them a lot of credit. Evertything we needed to happen in the second half happened."
Tensas went ahead 40-38 with six minutes left in the game.
Jon Frazier, Morgan Williams, and Dylan Lemke also scored for Tensas.
The Chiefs host Riverdale for Homecoming Friday.
Riverdale is 1-5, but only lost to Wilkinson County Christian School 43-42.
"They have a big quarterback who does a good job for them," Coats said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.