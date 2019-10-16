Tensas Academy’s Chris Davis scored four touchdowns as the Chiefs remained unbeaten with a 36-14 win over Wilkinson County Christian School in St. Joseph Friday.
“Chris got loose on a few runs,” said Tensas head coach Joe Coats.
Robert Morgan added a 54-yard interception return for the Chiefs.
“We started out strong and that interception helped seal it for us,” Coats said.
Also scoring for Tensas were Jay Manuel, Jon Frazier, Morgan Williams and Dylan Lemke.
Tensas visits defending 8-man football champion Tallulah Thursday.
“They are big,” Coats said. “But our guys are excited about the challenge.”
