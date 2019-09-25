Tensas Academy outlasted Union Christian of Farmerville Friday, posting a wild 76-56 win.
Chris Davis led all scorers with Jon Frazier close behind. Morgan Williams, Jay Manuel, and Kade McMahon added touchdowns.
“They had a good, strong running game and we had trouble tackling them,” said Tensas head coach Joe Coats, whose team improved to 4-0 on the season. “We’re getting better. We just need to stay healthy.”
The Chiefs travel to Claiborne Academy Friday night.
“They have a pretty decent quarterback so we’re going to try and keep the ball away from them,” Coats said. “We need to control the ball.”
Tensas hosts Riverdale on October 4.
