With only two wins over the last two years, Block High head football coach Benny Vault spent the offseason doing something he’s never done before.
“I had so many calls during the offseeason from people wanting to play us that it almost blew up my phone,” Vault said. “Our intention is to make them regret that call.”
Vault returned to Block last year less than a month before the season-opener, taking over a program that had hit rock bottom since he left. The Bears went 0-10 last year.
Vault left Block High in 2014 to take the head coaching job at Peabody High. Josh Loy resigned after one year at Block to take an assistant coaching job at Denham Springs High.
“I got a call from someone at 3:50 in the morning from someone to tell me to take the job,” Vault said. “After lot of prayer, I decided to take it. I just have to help build up some stability and get kids excited about playing.”
Block has had three different head coaches since Benny Vault left after the 2014 season to take the head coaching job at Peabody.
Vault, who graduated from Block in 1987, took the head coaching job in 2007 after serving several years as an assistant coach.
“We’re going to be much more competitive and we’re going to surprise some people,” Vault said. “We’re still young, but we’ve had working in the weight room and working on conditioning. We’ve got a different mindset this year.”
Vault hopes to take advantage of his team’s speed this year.
“I’ve gone back to the double wing offense, because that’s what I know,” Vault said. “I take ownership of that.”
Vault will have sophomore JR Curry at quarterback. Curry was injured in the first game last year and missed most of the season.
“JR is a pretty strong kid and he’s ready to play,” Vault said.
Senior Chad Green will get the majority of the carries.
“We’ve got everybody back on the offensive line, but we still lack some experience,” Vault said.
Defensively, the Bears will run a 4-2-5.
Green anchors the defense at middle linebacker.
Junior Dexture Jefferson and junior Tavaughn Wyckoff are at defensive end and sophomore Jaden Jones is free safety.
“We’ll be relying on our speed on offense, as well,” Vault said.
Block will compete in District 3-1A with LaSalle, Logansport, Montgomery, Northwood-Lena and St. Mary.
