Benny Vault picked up his first win since returning to his alma mater last year as the Block Bears defeated Buckeye 24-7 Friday in Deville.
“It was a team effort,” said Vault, who returned to Block last year less than a month before the season-opener, taking over a program that had hit rock bottom since he left. The Bears went 0-10 last year.
Vault left Block High in 2014 to take the head coaching job at Peabody High. Josh Loy resigned after one year at Block to take an assistant coaching job at Denham Springs High.
Block has had three different head coaches since Benny Vault left after the 2014 season to take the head coaching job at Peabody.
Vault, who graduated from Block in 1987, took the head coaching job in 2007 after serving several years as an assistant coach.
“This was a long time coming,” Vault said. “We had to will it out, though. It was hot and we had some guys cramping up. We were able to fight through it.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bears scored two touchdowns in the second period and added two scores and a two-point conversion in the second half.
Block’s defense held Buckeye to 96 yards rushing and 38 passing.
Chad Green scored twice for Block, while Dre’ Curry and Larry Jones added touchdowns.
Block hosts Vidalia Friday.
