The Vidalia Viking Youth Football Camp will be held July 24-25 at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
The free camp is for ages 5-14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Registration is taking place at Hometown Sports in Vidalia.
Viking coaches and players will be instructing the camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.