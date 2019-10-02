Caldwell quarterback Jaron Townsend passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns as the Spartans defeated Vidalia 53-16 Friday in Vidalia.
Caldwell finished with 526 total yards on the night
It was the kind of night where Caldwell went up 31-6 as a slant pass by Townsend when through the arms of a receiver, but ended up in another receiver’s hands who went 60 yards for a touchdown.
The other Spartan TDs covered 11, 41 and 59 yards.
“The past two weeks have been closer than the score,” said Vidalia coach Rob Faircloth. “Turnovers and penalties have really hurt us. We were trailing 23-16 in the third quarter. They had a fourth and 10 and threw a screen pass that we should have had tackles five yards in the backfield that ended up going for a touchdown.”
Vidalia blocked two punts in the contest that led to touchdown runs by Cam-Ron Randall.
The Vikings have blocked three punts this season.
Vidalia lost Camron Milligan with a broken collarbone and Calvin Johnson suffered a turf toe injury.
“We’re down to our third string guy in a couple of positions,” Faircloth said. “Depth is really becoming an issue.”
Vidalia opens its district schedule at Rayville Friday.
