After a scoreless first half, Rayville High outscored Vidalia 28-12 in the second half to give first-year Hornet coach Joseph Purvis his first-ever win as a head coach.
Vidalia led 6-0 in the third quarter before Rayville took an 8-6 lead.
The Hornets led 16-12 going into the final quarter when they sealed the win with a score with two minutes remaining.
Devin Green and Cam'Ron Randall scored touchdowns for Vidalia.
Kashie Natt of Rayville had two catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Natt also had 40 yards in kickoff return yardage, collected 11 tackles on defense and five sacks. He also added a two-point conversion score.
Vidalia fell to 1-4 with the loss, while Rayville is also 1-4.
Rayville is sitting at No. 34 in the Class 2A power rankings, while Vidalia is No. 35.
Vidalia hosts General Trass Friday.
General Trass fell to Ferriday 58-14 on Friday.
The Panthers and Trojans were tied 14-14 in the second quarter of that contest.
Rayville travels to Mangham Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.