Vidalia High celebrates Homecoming Friday as the Vikings host Madison Parish in a District 2-2A contest.
The Jaguars picked up their first win Friday, defeating Beekman Charter 26-6.
“They have some athletes,” said Vidalia head coach Rob Faircloth. “And with this being Homecoming, we have to make sure we come in focused.”
The Vikings have dropped five straight games since beating Block 52-6.
“We haven’t had a game without a turnover or special teams mistakes since Block,” Faircloth said. “It’s all about how we execute. We have to be able to block and run the football.”
Vidalia is rated No. 37 in the Class 2A power rankings.
The top 32 advance to the playoffs.
“This thing is far from over with,” Faircloth said. “If you are able to get into the show (playoffs) then who knows what can happen.”
