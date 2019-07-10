Vidalia's Junior League All-Star Softball Team lost to Lake Charles in the finals of the state tournament held in Vidalia.
Lake Charles advances to the Southwestern Regional Tournament in Isleta, New Mexico.
Vidalia fell to Lake Charles 16-1 in its first game Friday, while Moss Bluff defeated Bossier 20-5.
Vidalia eliminated Bossier 17-2 Saturday before advancing to the finals with a 25-2 win over Moss Bluff.
Vidalia lost to Lake Charles 11-1 Sunday in the championship game.
Ferriday's Gators Dixie Debs team will compete in the Louisiana Debs State Tournament in Alexandria.
Ferriday plays Ward 10 Friday at 6 p.m. at Johnny Downs Complex.
If the Gators win they will play the winner of Madisonville-Bastrop Saturday at 11 a.m.
If they lose, they will play the loser of Alexandria-Loranger Saturday at 11a.m.
Winnsboro received a bye.
The Gators won the state championship in 2016 and 2017.
Last year, Ferriday finished fourth in the Dixie Debs World Series, falling to eventual World Series champion Alexandria.
That tournament was played in Alexandria.
Ferriday fell to Rayville in the state finals last year.
Vidalia is hosting the Senior League State Softball Team July 20 at the Recreation District 3 Complex.
Lake Charles and Eastbank are the only two teams competing.
The Senior League Region Tournament will be held in Pineville beginning Saturday.
The Senior League World Series is being played in Lower Susex, De.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.