The Rob Faircloth era officially begins Friday as Vidalia opens its season at Sicily Island.
Faircloth was named head coach at Vidalia after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released a memo updating a by-law that ruled retired coaches could not be head coaches in football or basketball which forced longtime Vidalia coach Dee Faircloth from head coach to assistant.
“It’s been a long summer and it feels good to finally have the season starting,” Rob said. “Right now we’re looking for consistency and getting into a good rhythm on the football field.”
Sicily Island is coming off a year where it won its first playoff game since 1991 as the Tigers, seeded No. 15, defeated No. 18 Varnado 28-12 in Sicily Island in a Class A first round contest.
The Tigers lost to No. 2 Haynesville in the second round.
“I thought they lost a lot of athletes, but after watching Sicily Island in the jamboree they seem to have gotten them back,” Faircloth said. “They have a good ballclub and their No. 2 (Ricky Tolliver Jr.) can run, catch and throw the football.”
Vidalia defeated General Trass 6-0 in the Vidalia Jamboree Saturday, while Sicily Island defeated Block 24-8.
“We had four dropped balls and two fumbles,” Faircloth said. “We can’t have those mistakes. It’s going to take a game with no turnovers.”
Sicily Island head coach Donald Money is impressed with Vidalia’s size up front and speed.
“They’ve got four big ol’ offensive line we’ll have to deal with and that No. 8 (Devin Green) can motor,” Money said. “Hopefully we can get something going against them.”
Kickoff at J.R. Peace Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
