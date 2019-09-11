Never mind the fact that Block High did not win a game last year.
Vidalia High head football coach Rob Faircloth knows who will be standing across the sideline from him.
“Every Benny Vault team we have played against has been tough,” Faircloth said. “Every one of his Block teams were tough and it was the same way when he was at Peabody.”
Benny Vault picked up his first win since returning to his alma mater last year as the Block Bears defeated Buckeye 24-7 Friday in Deville.
Vault left Block High in 2014 to take the head coaching job at Peabody High. Josh Loy resigned after one year at Block to take an assistant coaching job at Denham Springs High.
“Block has two good running backs in Chad Green and Dre Curry,” Faircloth said. “And they have improved a lot. They are doing a good job of running Benny’s double wing.”
Vault said he is happy to get the win last Friday, but knows what he is facing against Vidalia.
“They are so big that I had to prop a brick under my TV watching film so it wouldn’t sag,” Vault said.
Kickoff at Taliaferro Stadium is 7 p.m.
