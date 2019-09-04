Vidalia High and Sicily Island picked up wins in the Vidalia Jamboree Saturday night, as the Vikings shut out General Trass 6-0, while Sicily Island posted a 24-8 win over Block.
LaSalle defeated Tensas 28-14 in the second game.
Each game consisted for two 12-minute quarters.
"After watching the film it wasn't as bad as I originally thought," said Vidalia High head coach Rob Faircloth. "There are some little things that need to be corrected. I was proud of the effort. Our defensive line has a chance to be pretty darn good. We gave up a couple of big plays, but those were mistakes we can clean up."
Vidalia moved the ball from is own 35 to the General Trass 20-yard line on the first possession of the game before turning it over on a fumble.
General Trass quarterback DeMontrell Quinn broke loose on a 35-yard run to the Viking 5-yard line before a fumble was recovered by Cam'Ron Randall on the next play.
The Panthers moved down to the Viking 10-yard line on their next possession before the Viking defense stiffened.
The first quarter ended at 0-0.
On Vidalia's first possession of the second quarter, Viking quarterback Terrance Charles ran four straight plays from the Panther 47 to the General Trass 5-yard line.
Randall got the call and ran to the 1-yard line before fumbling, but Vidalia's Christian Davis recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
The conversion kick was wide.
Lake Providence's Joshua Griffin intercepted a Viking pass near midfield late in the game, but a Viking sack kept the Panthers from threatening.
Devin Green led Vidalia with 56 yards on eight carries.
Charles and Zack Smith combined for three catches for 36 yards.
Sicily Island scored first against Block as Xavier Bates passed 24 yards to Damon Price Jr. and Landrae James ran in the conversion.
An interception by Price led to a touchdown pass from Keonte Dunbar to Bates.
Maurice Humphries returned a fumble 50 yards for Sicily Island's final score. Dunbar passed to Price on the conversion.
Dunbar rushed the ball five times for 63 yards.
Price finished with four receptions for 60 yards.
"We had too many penalties and missed assignments," said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money
Block's only score came on a run by X'zavion Green. Chad Green ran in the conversion.
"We're going to get there," said Block coach Benny Vault. "It's just a matter of getting everything in and getting them to understand things. The effort was there."
Tensas Parish's scores came on a pass from Treshaun Wiggins to Andravious Arrington, a run by Kedric Giles and a two-point conversion run by Giles.
