Vidalia Hgh plays up in class for the second straight week as the Vikings host 3A Caldwell Friday at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
Caldwell has posted wins over Menard, Franklin Parish and Winnfield.
The Vikings fell to 1-2 Friday with a loss to Class 5A West Ouachita.
Caldwell is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A power rankings, while Vidalia is ranked No. 16 in Class 2A.
"They have an incredible running back (Devonte Tatum), good receivers and a good running back," said Vidalia head coach Rob Faircloth.
Vidalia had eight turnovers in its 45-12 loss to West Ouachita.
"We have to cut out the mistakes," Faircloth said. "You are not going to win against anybody with eight turnovers. And we also had 100 yards in penalties. We have a lot to clean up We just have to keep fighting."
The contest is the final non-district game of the year for the Vikings.
Vidalia travels to Rayville on October 4 for its District 2-2A opener.
The Vikings host General Trass on October 11.
