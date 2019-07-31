Two former Vidalia High standouts will be returning to the Vikings sideline as assistant football coaches, while a current baseball assistant will also be assisting the football team.
The three coaches will assist Rob Faircloth, who was named interim head coach after Dee Faircloth was forced to resign by a re-worded by-law that does not allow retired coaches to be head coaches in football or basketball.
Nicholas Kennedy will add assistant football coach to his duties as assistant baseball coach at Vidalia.
Former Viking players Raleston Brown and Hannibal Yearby will also serve as non-faculty assistant coaches.
“I was having a conversation with Coach (Dee) Faircloth last year about helping out, but I was so busy with work and could not work it out,” Brown said. “He asked me again to coach this year before he resigned. I’m excited about getting back on the Vidalia sidelines. It will be like reliving old memories. I’m looking forward to working with Rob. He knows what he’s doing.”
Brown. a manager for McDonald’s Restaurant, assisted with the Vidalia Junior High 10 years ago.
“I’ve always been interested in coaching, Brown said. “And I’ve always wanted to conduct camps. I’m glad to get the opportunity to help out at my alma mater.”
Brown passed for 133 yards and two touchdowns in Vidalia’s first-ever win over South Natchez in 1984.
Brown and Tony Hawkins teamed up on two TD passes in the 19-6 Vidalia win in Vidalia.
Brown was first team all-district defensive back with 36 tackles, 37 assists and six interceptions.
He also was first team kicker, making 20 of 23 kicks and a field goal in the final minutes against a Ferriday team which reached the Superdome that gave the Vikings a brief lead before Ferriday won the game in the final minute. He also averaged 39.3 yards a punt.
Yearby was selected all-State in 2003 on a Viking team which reached the Class 2A semifinals, going unbeaten until that game.
Yearby was the District 4-2A Defensive MVP along with teammate Matt Hinson.
Yearby collected 101 solo tackles, with 86 assists. He had four sacks, recovered two fumbles and picked off two passes.
Yearby was a ball boy along with Rob Faircloth in their younger days, and were teammates at Vidalia High.
“I actually got a call from (assistant coach) Kale Davis, who asked if I would be interested in helping Rob,” Yearby said.
Yearby works for the Town of Vidalia.
“Kale asked if I had time and I told him I did, so it was a go,” Yearby said. “I met with Rob and I am very happy he considered me.”
Yearby will be working with the defensive and offensive line. This will be his first coaching job.
“I’m a little nervous about it, but I’m ready to get started,” he said. “Football is still football. I’m going to teach it the way I was taught. And we are going to work hard at everything we do.”
Kennedy is an assistant coach with the Vidalia varsity baseball team and assisted with the Vidalia Junior High football team last year.
“Baseball is my sport, but I love football,” said Kennedy, who played football and baseball at Southaven (Ms.) High School. “I’m excited to be able to get back under the Friday Night Lights.”
Kennedy said he is also excited to work with Rob Faircloth.
“We see eye to eye on a lot of things,” Kennedy said. “Coach Rob is a great guy. I knew he needed help and the opportunity came up so in a way we will both be starting fresh. I’m very excited about it.”
Kennedy will graduate from Alcorn State in December with a degree in Business.
