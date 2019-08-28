One of the longest-running jamborees in the state resumes Saturday as Vidalia High hosts its annual jamboree at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
The first Vidalia Jamboree was held in 1972 with Vidalia, Block, Newellton and Sicily Island competing.
The Bayou Jamboree in Monroe began being played in 2006.
Schools competing in past jamborees included Ferriday, Cathedral, Franklin County, Jena, Mentorship Academy of Baton Rouge, Delhi Charter, Monterey, Delhi and Madison.
Each game this year will be two 12-minute quarters with a 10-minute break in-between each quarter.
Admission is $7.
Tensas Parish faces LaSalle at 6 p.m., followed by Block-Sicily Island in the second game and Vidalia-General Trass in the finale.
Vidalia scrimmaged at Buckeye against Buckeye and LaSalle Friday.
The Vikings scored four times in the controlled scrimmage using the entire field, while not allowing a score.
"We still have a ton of little things to fix, but overall I was pretty pleased," said Vidalia head coach Rob Faircloth. "We've had trouble coming out fast in the past, but the energy level was high from the start Friday. Our defense looked pretty good. C.J. Chatman has a chance to be really special. Our defensive line looked pretty good. They fixed a lot of their technique mistakes."
Terrance Charles replaces four-year starter Tristan Weatherly at quarterback.
"Terrance has that linebacker mentality at quarterback," Faircloth said. "And Brett Walsworth looked good as his back-up. Our offensive line has some weaknesses, but we expected that early. And we know how good our running backs (Cam'ron Randall and Devin Green) can be."
Faircloth said he is anxious to see how his team fares against District 4-2A opponent General Trass Saturday.
"This will be a good measurement of where we are," Faircloth said. "They're big and they have some outstanding athletes."
Meet the Vikings will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
