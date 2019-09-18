Vidalia High head football coach Rob Faircloth spent extra time after class working on the West Ouachita offense.
“They will line up in a different formation every play,” Faircloth said. “I’m going to have to thank (West Ouachita) Coach (Matt) Middleton for making me miss some of my free period.”
Middleton actually accepted head coaching job at Delta Charter in 2013, but turned it down two days later.
Middleton served four years at Arkansas-Monticello, beginning in 2008 when UAMwas second in total offense, fourth in scoring and third in rushing, passing and passing efficiency.
In 2008, Middleton served as UAM’s offensive coordinator, and led UAM to the top of most offensive stat categories in the Gulf South Conference. UAM finished the season 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the GSC, the second most successful season for UAM in the decade. Also in 2008, UAM climbed into the AFCA Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2000 with a No. 23 ranking prior to the November 1 loss at then-ranked No. 6 North Alabama.
Middleton’s offense averaged 499.3 yards of total offense per game in 2008, which led the Gulf South Conference and ranked third in the nation in NCAA Division II. The Boll Weevils had an average of 244.1 rushing yards per game, which led the GSC and ranked 6th in all of NCAA DII. Middleton’s offense also had national ranks in scoring (25th), passing (30th), time of possession (3rd), first downs (2nd), and in third down efficiency (30th). UAM broke 16 school records in the 2008 campaign, including total offense yards in a season (5,492).
West Ouachita defeated Bolton 41-20 in its opern before upending Jonesboro-Hodge 28-6 last week.
“Their running back (Tobias Owens) is one of the best we’ve seen this year,” Faircloth said. “We just have to do our job and not make mistakes. And we have to tackle well.”
Vidalia is 1-1 on the season, defeating Block 52-6 Friday.
West Ouachita is ranked No. 17 in Class 5A power rankings.
The Vikings are ranked No. 15 in Class 2A power rankings.
