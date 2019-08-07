Sound the alarms. This is not a drill.
Change is here for the LSU football team, and it’s a necessity. Ed Orgeron knows it. That’s why he opened his annual Baton Rouge Rotary Club appearance with, “Yes, we’re running the spread. Yes, we will throw the ball to the tight end, and yes, we will throw the ball over the middle.”
Applause followed.
And yes, while it’s essential for LSU to get with the times and modernize its offense, it’s more important for the Tigers to evolve offensively to overcome what hindered this LSU team the most last fall. Because I think we can all agree the most alarming statistic regarding LSU football was the sacks allowed in 2018. Only Texas A&M gave up as any sacks, as the two SEC West rivals tied for last in the conference with 35 sacks allowed.
Bringing in an offensive-minded Joe Brady, who has experience coaching with the Saints, should lend a helping hand to this offensive staff when incorporating a run-pass option offense this season.
And as we saw with the spring game, the Tigers will look to get the ball out of Joe Burrow’s hands quicker in 2019. Other than the tackle positions, LSU is stout at every other position on the roster.
Burrow finished the 2018 season on a hot streak. He completed 66 percent of his passes for 971 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception, while also adding 218 yards on 30 carries.
Keep in mind the Tigers running back room got stronger with the addition of ESPN 300 talents John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price.
The Tigers also return their top five receivers from a season ago, so it’s hard not to get excited about where LSU’s offense goes from here.
But come on, this is LSU. It’s defense first in Baton Rouge, and this could be Dave Aranda’s best unit yet. Our favorite in Northeast Louisiana, former Neville Tiger, Rashard Lawrence returns up front with Breiden Fehoko to give LSU All-SEC ability to go along with promising nose tackles Tyler Shelvin and Apu Ika. There should be some improvement there, but the reason for genuine excitement revolves around the rest of the defense.
At linebacker, the Tigers have four Butkus Award Watch List players in Jacob Phillips, K’Lavon Chaisson, Michael Divinity and Patrick Queen.
Chaisson missed most of last season after suffering a season-ending injury against Miami, but if you combine the other three linebackers’ production from 2018 you’ll get a staggering 181 tackles.
All three were in the top 7 tacklers on the LSU roster a season ago. And this unit is deep with talented players like Ray Thornton, Micah Baskerville and Andre Anthony in reserve roles.
In the secondary, Orgeron has said all summer long that Grant Delpit is the best returning defensive player in college football. That’s not hyperbolic when you look at his 74 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions a year ago. He joins Kristian Fulton, Derek Stingley and Jacoby Stevens in what’s easily the most talented defensive backfield in college football.
The question now remains whether or not this is the LSU team to get over the hump, and we all know what hurdle is being referred to here.
LSU hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2011. And every year, we’ll talk ourselves into why this season will be different only to have the same result unfold before our eyes. The reasons to think this year will be different are plentiful — talented experienced quarterback, solid running backs, electric wide receiver corps, solid interior offensive line, strong starting defensive linemen and one of the best linebacker and defensive back units in the country.
If the Tigers can figure out their offensive tackle problem — and let’s not forget the Tigers were exposed in losses to Alabama and Florida a season ago — LSU will be more than good enough to beat the elite in college football, including Alabama.
The hype is real for LSU entering the 2019 season. Let’s see if the Tigers can, as Orgeron likes to say, “block out the noise” and get the job done.
