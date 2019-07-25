Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Hedrick said the suspect believed to have shot a parish deputy today is dead.
Hedrick said he could not identify the suspect at this time
He said police responded to an armed robbery at Vidalia Meadows and afterward entered an apartment occupied by the suspect.
Officers made contact and Deputy Walter Mackel was shot.
Mackel returned fire, Hedrick said.
He said the Louisiana State Police would conduct an investigation into the matter.
