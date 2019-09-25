Two 5K races are scheduled in the upcoming months in Franklin Parish.
The first race will be the annual Harvest Relay for Life 5K (formerly Franklin Parish Relay for Life Glow Run) The race will be held Sept. 28 in Winnsboro.
For this year’s event, the parishes of Richland and Caldwell have joined Franklin Parish to make this the biggest Relay for Life event yet, said Kaitlyn Basher, event organizer.
For more information on how to become a sponsor go to Facebook/Harvest Relay for life or call (318) 481-5693.
Along with the 5K race, there will be a softball tournament, a first responder competition and many other events for your enjoyment.
All money raised will go to the American Cancer Society which will in turn come back to local communities to help cancer patients and their families.
The second annual Wisner Revitalization 5K race will be held Nov. 2.
Proceeds from this race will go toward revitalization efforts in Wisner. Race participants can go to www.runsignup.com and then search Wisner Revitalization 5k.
For information on how to become a sponsor call the Wisner Town hall at (318) 724-6568.
Both race courses are flat with Winnsboro and Wisner races meandering through their streets.
