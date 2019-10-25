Winnsboro, LA (71295)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. ENE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.