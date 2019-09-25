The seventh annual Fall Into Healthy Living Health Fair hosted by Legacy Hospice will be held Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wisner Community Center, 298 Hope St.
The goal of the health fair is to educate the general public regarding issues of health and wellness.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, those with booths are asked to include something pink in their decorations. A table decorating contest will be held for booth participants.
The annual event will include food and door prizes. Flu shots will be offered as well. To receive flu shots you will need to bring your Medicare, Medicaid or insurance cards.
For more information contact Joyce Harrington or Legacy Hospice at (318) 325-6695 or (828) 423-7478 or email joyce.harrington@legacyhospice.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.