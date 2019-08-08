The annual Back To School Rally will be held at the Nolan Norman Park in Wisner Aug. 10.
The Rally is sponsored by the Nolie Norman Foundation which provided school supplies, backpacks and uniforms to over 100 Franklin Parish students last year.
The non-profit group is asking for gifts of school supplies and / or monetary contributions. The amount of donations received will determine the number of students fortunate enough to receive these necessities.
Those interested in donating may contact Tyre Norman at (318) 547-8351, Ronnie Norman at (213) 359-3827 or Leotis Norman at (318) 282-2577.
“Thank you for considering our request,” Leotis Norman said. “We welcome you to be a part of this event.”
