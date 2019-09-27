The Baskin Baptist Church will be hosting a community fish fry Sept. 29 in their Family Life Center.
The public is cordially invited to come.
The church has two other events planned for later in the month.
Second event will be a community appreciation lunch Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Baskin Baptist Church drive through.
Third event will be a “big tent revival” from Oct. 6 - 9 7 p.m. nightly at the church. David Crain will be the evangelist.
Baskin Baptist Church is located on 1975 Hwy. 857. For more information call (318) 248-3369.
