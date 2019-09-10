A catfish plate lunch benefit will be held for Bryan Wood at the Bethany Worship Center in Crowville on Sept. 13.
The cost of the plate is $10 and will include catfish, fries, hush puppies and dessert. Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Delivery will be available to businesses in Winnsboro. Participants must have tickets at the time of delivery.
All proceeds will benefit Bryan Wood.
For more information contact Harvey at (318) 303-1665.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.