“There is no love as pure, unconditional and strong as a mother’s love.”
— Christiane Northrup
For 75 years Blue Star Mothers have taken care of America’s sons and daughters in the military as they defend freedom.
Blue Star Mothers is a private non-profit organization giving support for active duty personnel, families and spouses who have sons, daughters, husbands and wives in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“First and foremost we are a support group for each other and our troops,” said Jayme Watson, president of Blue Star Mothers of Northeast Louisiana Chapter Six. “Its ok for those in active duty to call us mom. We support them and get things done for them.”
Watson, of West Monroe, informed members of Winnsboro - Franklin Parish Chamber of Commerce about her organization at their member meeting Thursday.
Chapter Six sends out care packages to troops oversees and provides basic necessities to National Guard troops when they are deployed.
Last year, Chapter Six sent out some 300 care packages throughout the world to those serving their country. Care packages consist of razors, stick deodorant, body wash, coffee bricks, water flavoring packets, hard candy, socks, can foods, magazines and many more items.
“We try to supplement what they need in the care packages,” Watson said.
In past years, Franklin Parish has played a vital role in helping fill care packages.
“4-H groups from Franklin Parish have been phenomenal,” Watson said. “We can always count on them for items. And the First Methodist Church Women’s group sent a substantial gift to help with the mailing of care packages.”
Care packages costs a total of $40 each to fill and mail to different locations throughout the world, said Taffy Higdon from Baskin and a member of the Blue Star Mothers. Higdon’s daughter, Chelsea Neel, is a staff sergeant with the United States Air Force.
“One hundred percent of the donations go to care box supplies and postage to mail them,” Watson said. “All donations are ear marked.”
Christmas cards or letters are a hit with soldiers, Watson said.
“I love when children send Christmas cards because they remember who they are protecting and serving,” Watson said.
Those interested in supporting Chapter Six can make a tax deductible monetary donation to the Blue Star Mothers NELA6, P.O. Box 373, West Monroe, LA 71294.
For more information go to Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana NELA6 Facebook page or call Watson at (318) 355-2146.
