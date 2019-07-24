Gaya Samarasingha will be at the Old Post Office Museum July 26 at noon for an inspirational time with women of Franklin Parish.
Samarasingha is the CEO of Kalaia and Kalaia care. She will be speaking to those in attendance about her challenges of being a young woman entrepreneur. Her story covers the things that shaped her from childhood and the principles and vision that has carried her to where she is today.
Cloid and Ginger White will be hosting the event.
