Baskin’s inaugural “Christmas In The Village” will be Dec. 7 starting at 12 p.m.
Money raised during the event will go to Wish I Could of NELA, Inc. The organization has been granting wishes to terminally ill children for over 35 years.
“Baskin has never had anything like this planned before, so we gathered a good committee and are looking to make a difference,” said Layton Curtis, committee spokesperson. “Our main goal is to raise money for ill children and make sure they have a great Christmas — all while bringing our community together for the holidays.”
Featured in the festival events will be chili and cookie cook offs, live music, food and beverage vendors and pictures with Santa.
Additionally, a “stuff-a-sleight” event is scheduled where participants can donate toys for area children.
A Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. and parade at 6 p.m. is scheduled to be the final of “Christmas In The Village.”
