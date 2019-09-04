The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana received a $100,000 grant from the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) to pilot new strategies to increase access to and improve the quality of publicly funded early childhood care and education.
It is one of six communities across the state selected to guide this work.
The six communities, called Ready Start Networks, will spend the next two years developing new local governance structures; assessing local demand for early care and education; providing resources and training to teachers to improve classroom quality; implementing fundraising strategies; and sharing their findings with state leaders to inform future policymaking.
In Morehouse and Richland parishes the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana will do this by: Building upon the foundation of the existing early childhood community networks in Morehouse and Richland parishes which are made up of publicly funded early care and education programs. The group will invite additional early childhood stakeholders such as parents, business and community leaders from each community to work together to find creative solutions that will improve quality and access to early care and education.
