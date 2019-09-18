A cochon de lait hosted by Princess Theatre is scheduled for Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event includes dinner, drinks and live music by Scratch Bank Roxx and will be held at 1180 Doctor Rogers Rd. in Winnsboro.
Seats and tables are available by reservation only. Tickets are $40 each, $75 per couple. Groups may reserve a table of eight for $500 and table sponsorship are $1,000 which also includes a business logo set not he table and banner hung at the event.
For more information or to purchase a sponsorship for the annual Theatre fundraiser call 318-435-6299 or e-mail info@princesstheatreinc.com.
