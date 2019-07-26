Crockett Point Baptist Church invites you to join them for “Life’s Way Vacation Bible School – In the Wild,” July 29-31 from 6-8 p.m. Classes are offered for children ages 3 years (potty trained)-6th grade. Supper will be served each night.
Each true story recounts a rea life encounter with Jesus. The “snapshots” of Jesus are designed to help those attending discover that Jesus is who He says He is – the Messiah, the Son of God.
Dress up nights are:
Monday --Tacky Tourist; Tuesday -- Favorite Wild Animal; Wednesday – CAMO.
Colored pens, sticky notes and bandaids will be collected this year. The offering will be going to Bear and Leigh Fletcher for expenses during their stay in Alabama after Teddy’s Kidney Transplant.
For more information call Christi Cox, (318) 498-0026 or the church office, 722-6516.
