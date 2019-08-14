Franklin Parish Back To School Bash, Health and Resource Fair will be held Aug. 17 at the Wisner Community Center.
At the event, there will be school supplies for those in attendance and free haircuts. Event sponsors are Harriet Luckett and Shaterica Brass.
Wisner Community Center is located at 298 Hope Street. For more information contact Wisner Town Hall at 724-6568.
