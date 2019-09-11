The Delta Initiative Farm Project is hosting a fall garden work day Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
During this time volunteers will clean out garden beds, learn about fall vegetable garden from LSU extension and meet new gardeners.
Sullivan’s Feed will be onsite selling plants and a fall themed craft booth will be available for children.
Coffee, water and snacks will be provided.
For more information contact Delta Initiative at (318) 235-9574 or visit their Facebook page.
