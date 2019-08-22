The fans have spoken and Winnsboro native, Robert Finley, is moving on to the second round of the semifinals on America’s Got Talent (AGT).
The second round of semifinalists were revealed last night, and Finley was one of five acts that received the most votes and automatically advanced to the next round.
The legally-blind 65-year-old Finley has pleased judges and a national audience with his soulful blues since his first performance on AGT. Unlike other singers on the competition, his songs have been originals.
In Tuesday’s live show, Finley performed another original “Starting to See” which judges dubbed a story of his “experience on AGT.”
AGT will returned Aug. 27 for the final round of quarterfinals.
America’s Got Talent is a televised talent show competition created by Simon Cowell which premiered in 2006. The program features a variety of participants who possess some form of talents with acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts and other genres. Participants who progress in the competition compete against each other for both the judges’ and public votes in order to reach the live finale. At the finale, the winner receives a large cash prize and a chance to headline a Las Vegas show.
Since its inception, America’s Got Talent has kickstarted careers of various performers and has been a rating success for NBC garnering on average some 10 million viewers.
