Robert Finley will once again grace the stage of America’s Got Talent.
Finley has advanced to the semifinals in the nationally televised talent contest.
The episode will air on tonight NBC at 7 p.m. Audience members will be allowed to vote for their favorite performer in hopes of them advancing to the finals.
Finley, who is legally blind, is a Winnsboro native and has wowed crowds with his soulful blues renditions of original songs. Throughout the competition Finley has been a favorite of fans and judges.
America’s Got Talent is a televised talent show competition created by Simon Cowell which premiered in 2006. The program features a variety of participants who possess some form of talents with acts ranging from singing, dancing, comedy, magic, stunts and other genres. Participants who progress in the competition compete against each other for both the judges’ and public votes in order to reach the live finale. At the finale, the winner receives a large cash prize and a chance to headline a Las Vegas show.
Since its inception, America’s Got Talent has kickstarted careers of various performers and has been a rating success for NBC garnering on average some 10 million viewers.
