Homecoming festivities for Franklin Parish High School, the parish’s only public high school, are set to take place Oct. 14-19 with the theme, “There’s No Place Like Homecoming.”
Each day will offer dress-up themes for students, including “Tornado Tuesday Tacky Day,” “Over the Rainbow Color Wars Wednesday,” and “Favorite Wizard of Oz Character Thursday.”
Community-wide events will kick off Monday evening with the parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market, featuring the court and spirit groups from the high school as well as associated junior high schools. The parade route will go down Adams Street and take a left onto Common Street. From Common Street the route will follow Prairie Street and end at Pine Street.
The junior girls will face off against the senior girls in a Powderpuff football game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Patriot Stadium. Admission will be $2 at the gate. The date for the bonfire, originally planned after the parade Monday, has been changed to Tuesday after the powder puff game.
Wednesday night is “Movie Night” beginning at 7 p.m. on the football practice field that is beside the baseball field, featuring the classic film, “The Wizard of Oz.” Admission to the movie will also be $2.
Coronation will be Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in the FPHS gym where the court will be formally presented. The culmination will be Friday night at 7 p.m. when the Patriots take on the Bastrop Rams.
Spirit groups will perform pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the court will be presented during halftime.
The Franklin Parish High School staff and student body encourage the community to attend the special events. To conclude homecoming week on Saturday night, the school is hosting the annual homecoming dance for FPHS students from 7 to 10 p.m.
