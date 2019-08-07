Patrons and visitors of the Franklin Parish Public Library recently completed their three-week study of the life and legacy of General George Patton. The class was directed by Georgiann Potts, frequent presenter at FPPL. Over 50 people attended each of the three two-hour sessions.
Among those attending were several who had relatives who fought with Patton’s Third Army. Others had relatives who were taken as POWs in WWII and were rescued by Patton’s men. Several brought war artifacts and papers associated with service during WWII which truly “brought home” the sense of the times during that period in American history.
Making the class feel welcome were library director, Onie Parker, and her incredibly hard-working staff, Keisha Bozman, Stephanie Foy, Dale Berry, Kat Muckelrath, Bobbie Temple, Linda Lochbrunner, Janis Smith, Jean Lemos, Barbara Daggs, Fina Mungula, and Camym Day. Parker personally greeted each attendee, and her staff prepared a delicious light meal for each session. They took special care in preparing dishes associated with the General and WWII including SPAM bites, creamy macaroni and cheese, and in honor of Patton’s marriage to a Boston heiress, Boston Cream Pie.
