The Franklin High School (formerly Franklin Parish Training School) Class of 1969 held its 50th Reunion on August 30– September 1, 2019. The reunion opened on Friday evening, Aug. 30, in Monroe with a reception at the home of Richard A. Winder Sr. and Dr. Janice Harrington Winder.
Class members and other guests attending this event feasted on an array of delicious hors d’oeuvres, listened to music of the ‘60s and enjoyed the fellowship.
As with the last reunion, the theme for this 50th reunion was “A Time to Reconnect and Reflect.” To this end, on Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 19 members of the class along with spouses and other guests visited the original campus in Winnsboro which is now known as the Horace G. White Sr. Learning Center. During the visit, members toured the campus, took pictures and gathered to reflect on the time that they spent at the school.
A formal banquet was held Saturday evening at the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Museum in Monroe which included a moving memorial via a power point presentation for the 21 deceased classmates.
Johnny B. Patterson Jr., former class president, served as the keynote speaker. His message was a walk down memory lane in which he reminded members of the class of 1969 of the strong foundation that was laid for them at FHS. He emphasized that this foundation prepared members for the challenges ahead and was the primary reason why so many members experienced tremendous success in life.
As the culminating event, members of the class, their spouses and guests attended services at Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Monroe, on Sunday, Sept. 1. The message “Throwing Shade” delivered by Pastor Oliver W. Billups Jr. was well received by the 20-plus members in attendance.
