Gene King and the Gene King Band welcome recording artist Kent Gill of Shreveport as the featured artist for Saturday night’s Franklin Opry at Princess Theatre.
Gill is known for songwriting and traditional country music.
Doors for the upcoming Opry open at 6 p.m. with the show to start at 7. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under.
The Saturday night lineup will also include the talented Katy Smith of Winnsboro, daughter of Howard and Tara Smith, who will perform gospel.
Neal Miller of Columbia debuts at the Franklin Opry for the first time and performs traditional country music.
Of course the regular performers will be on hand to join King. Richie Kelly, Tim Free, Heather Ponce, Eva Taylor and Vicki Boothe will round out the talent on stage.
The Franklin Opry will also welcome special guest emcee for the night, KBEF Radio host H.D. Ainsworth of Springhill.
For more information call Princess Theatre, 435-6299. Princes Theater is located at 714 Prairie St. in Winnsboro’s historic district.
